Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.68). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSSE. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,200,723.05. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $641,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,020 shares of company stock worth $4,998,812 over the last three months. 72.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $234.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

