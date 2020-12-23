Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, comps at Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants were negatively impacted by dining room closures and capacity limitations due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Moreover, high debt remains a concern. However, the company remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives including streamlining of menu, innovation, strengthening its value proposition, better food presentation, advertising campaigns, kitchen system optimization and introduction of better service platform. Notably, strategies like strengthening value proposition with higher-quality ingredients, and new cooking techniques to deliver better food at even compelling price points, benefited Chili’s, thereby driving traffic.”

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.