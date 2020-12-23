Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 175.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.