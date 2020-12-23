Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

