Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AME opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,093 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

