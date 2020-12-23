Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $481,000 in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,294,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. BidaskClub raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

