Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 24,409 Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

