Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

