Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

BRDCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BRDCY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

