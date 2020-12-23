BQT (BQTX) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One BQT token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market cap of $717,684.85 and $1,224.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

