Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $0.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 982,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,793. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

