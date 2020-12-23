Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $0.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 982,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,793. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.