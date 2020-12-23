BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of BMCH opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.83.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

