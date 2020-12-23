Blur (BLUR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,396.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Blur has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Blur has a market cap of $87,057.61 and $1,396.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00678742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059419 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,646,396 coins and its circulating supply is 6,286,396 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

