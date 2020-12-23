Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Purchases $56,250.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

