Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 157,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $2,951,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 217.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $871,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

