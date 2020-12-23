Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $225,017.10 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,900,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 79.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 68,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.