BlockStamp (BST) Price Down 59.4% This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 64.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $6.09 million and $31.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,343 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,377 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

