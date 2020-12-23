BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $246,255.04 and approximately $649.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002031 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025616 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

