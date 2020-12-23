Blakecoin (BLC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Blakecoin has a market cap of $16,831.27 and $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,702.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.05 or 0.02573824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00457849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.01239697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00707625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00269273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,445,489 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

