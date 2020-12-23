BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) (LON:THRG) Insider Angela Lane Buys 2,122 Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) (LON:THRG) insider Angela Lane bought 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £15,151.08 ($19,794.98).

Angela Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) alerts:

On Sunday, October 11th, Angela Lane bought 17 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £102.34 ($133.71).

Shares of THRG opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Wednesday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315.60 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 735.84 ($9.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 689.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 617.05.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.