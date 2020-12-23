BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of BKT stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
