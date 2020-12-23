BlackRock Inc. Sells 155,732 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQST stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.87. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

