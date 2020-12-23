BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 812,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

SLCT opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $165.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

