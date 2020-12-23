BlackRock Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 975,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.82% of American Renal Associates worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

American Renal Associates Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

