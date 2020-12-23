BlackRock Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

