BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE:EGF opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
