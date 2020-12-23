BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:EGF opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

