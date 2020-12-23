BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stake Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,115 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 25.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BB opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

