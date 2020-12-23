BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $33,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

