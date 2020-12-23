Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Up 9.8%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.76. 570,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 218,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDTX. BidaskClub upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Ingram bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,250 shares of company stock worth $7,989,309.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

