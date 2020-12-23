BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.57 per share for the year.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

BJRI opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $875.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $349,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.