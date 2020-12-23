Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,227.20

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $115,227.20 and $12,568.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00144096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00716261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00192808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.