BitCoal Tops One Day Volume of $32.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $5,181.13 and $32.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00709267 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.