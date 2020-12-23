Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0024 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $83,193.17 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,319,221 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

