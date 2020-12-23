BitBar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $610.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00022001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last week, BitBar has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $246,540.13 and $610.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,594.75 or 3.07361289 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

