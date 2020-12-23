Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.84. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 979,111 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$491.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

