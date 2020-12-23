bioMérieux S.A. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bioMérieux in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on bioMérieux in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bioMérieux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $144.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.52. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.26. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $85.70 and a 12-month high of $170.55.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

