BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

BLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BLRX stock remained flat at $$2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.05. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

