BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $30.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

BLFS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 4,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 434.60 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $53,194.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,361.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 834,036 shares of company stock valued at $25,544,734. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

