BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Major Shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 800,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

