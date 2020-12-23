BIKI (BIKI) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $730,868.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI token can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

