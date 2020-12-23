Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245 ($3.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LON:BIFF opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £682.85 million and a PE ratio of -32.72. Biffa plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

