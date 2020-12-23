BidaskClub Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.67.

NYSE NVRO opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $185.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $263,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 205.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $20,539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

