BidaskClub Upgrades GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) to “Strong-Buy”

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:GBL opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $31,643.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,469.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $142,081.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $121,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,399 shares of company stock worth $1,085,564. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 185.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

