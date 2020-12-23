BidaskClub Lowers Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $2,237,973.15. Insiders sold a total of 802,279 shares of company stock worth $18,251,513 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

