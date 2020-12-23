BidaskClub Downgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFS. ValuEngine upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of IFS opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

