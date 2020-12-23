BiblePay Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $168,511.72 and $18,018.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, C-CEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

