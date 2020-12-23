Bezop 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $495.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Bezop has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Bezop has a total market cap of $237,106.35 and $495.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Bezop Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars.

