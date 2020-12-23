Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $49,618.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,342,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,099 shares of company stock worth $16,411,555 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $43,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.