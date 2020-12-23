BetterBetting Market Cap Reaches $165,709.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $165,709.00 and $281.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00342030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.