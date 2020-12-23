BetProtocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $141,696.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $801,228.51 and $141,696.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00143285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00717260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00191723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00369417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00103870 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

